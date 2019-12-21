4

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 52 minutes ago

IU wins #1 + Performances from December 21st 'Show! Music Core' Christmas special!

AKP STAFF

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

As for the winners, Baek Ye RinIUSung Si Kyung, and IU were the nominees, and it was IU who took the final win with "Blueming". Congrats to IU!
 

Performers of the night were Kim Jae HwanMommy Son, Kim Hyun Chul, Kim Young Chul, Gugudan's Kim Se Jung, Stray Kids, Golden Child, BVNDIT, Sleepy, Y-Goon, Seven O'Clock, HIGHBRO, Newkidd, and WE IN THE ZONE.

Check out the performances below!

===

Kim Jae Hwan


==

Mommy Son


==

Kim Hyun Chul


==

Kim Young Chul


==
Kim Se Jung & Kim Jae Hwan



==

Gugudan's Kim Se Jung


==

Stray Kids


==

Golden Child


==

BVNDIT


==

Sleepy


==

Y-Goon


==

Seven O'Clock


==

HIGHBRO


==

Newkidd


==

WE IN THE ZONE


===

  1. IU
  2. SHOW MUSIC CORE
0 801 Share 67% Upvoted
T.O.P, G-Dragon
G-Dragon and T.O.P smoke together for a selfie
14 hours ago   84   43,726
T.O.P, G-Dragon
G-Dragon and T.O.P smoke together for a selfie
14 hours ago   84   43,726

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND