IU wins #1 + Performances from December 21st 'Show! Music Core' Christmas special!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



As for the winners, Baek Ye Rin, IU & Sung Si Kyung, and IU were the nominees, and it was IU who took the final win with "Blueming". Congrats to IU!





Performers of the night were Kim Jae Hwan, Mommy Son, Kim Hyun Chul, Kim Young Chul, Gugudan's Kim Se Jung, Stray Kids, Golden Child, BVNDIT, Sleepy, Y-Goon, Seven O'Clock, HIGHBRO, Newkidd, and WE IN THE ZONE.



Check out the performances below!





Kim Jae Hwan







Mommy Son







Kim Hyun Chul







Kim Young Chul







Kim Se Jung & Kim Jae Hwan









Gugudan's Kim Se Jung







Stray Kids







Golden Child







BVNDIT







Sleepy







Y-Goon







Seven O'Clock







HIGHBRO







Newkidd







WE IN THE ZONE







