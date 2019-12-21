Gian84 surprises viewers with model shoot on 'I Live Alone'

Webcomic artist Gian84 surprised viewers with his model shoot on 'I Live Alone'.



On the December 20th episode of the MBC reality show, viewers watched Gian84 get in shape with fellow 'Rainbow Crew' member Sung Hoon and work with stylist Han Hye Yeon for a 'Dazed' magazine photo shoot. The crew in the studio and viewers were all surprised to see the artist make a transformation into a model, and his unexpected ab muscles shocked Henry in particular.



After 'I Live Alone' aired, Gian84 also rose to #1 on real-time search engine rankings.



What do you think of Gian84's photo shoot below?

