Horan reveals that she has a boyfriend!

Horan revealed that she has a boyfriend on 'Can We Love Again'.



The singer appeared on the December 11 broadcast of the show, which highlights the love life of entertainers.

Horan invited over her panel members to her house where they got to sing and play music.

Horan had a great time singing along with the violin and guitar. The popular singer went through a divorce but seems to have found love again! She stated that she's meeting someone with "a good heart" but revealed that her intentions were very careful.

Congratulations to Horan!