Momoland's upcoming new single album will be called 'Thumbs Up'!

This will mark Momoland's first comeback as a group in approximately 9 months, as well as the girls' first comeback since the departure of members Yeonwoo and Taeha. Their comeback title track, also called "Thumbs Up", will be a Newtro dance genre with enough energy to make anyone get up and move along.

Stay tuned for Momoland's 6-member comeback with 'Thumbs Up', coming this December 30 at 6 PM KST!