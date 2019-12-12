5

Kim Gun Mo's label releases their official statement on sexual assault controversy, says the alleged victim is lying

Kim Gun Mo's representatives have released an official statement regarding the singer's involvement in the sexual assault controversy.

The statement reads as follows: 


"First of all, we are very sorry for the concern that many of you have for Kim Gun Mo. 

On December 9, 2019, Ms. A, a hospitality receptionist, claimed that she was a victim and sued Kim Gun Mo for sexual assault.  


Kim Gun Mo tried to respond after grasping the contents of the complaint because he did not know about the above-mentioned woman, but it was distorted by malicious YouTube broadcasts from lawyer Kang Yong Seok, and many people can no longer ignore the fact and think they are telling the truth. 

On December 13, we have gone forward with suing the YouTube channel and Ms. A for defamation. Kim Gun Mo can no longer tolerate the malicious intentions of Ms. A who is trying to destroy his 27-year long career through the spreading of false rumors. We believe that true 'ME TOO's should be as supported as possible, but that false 'ME TOO's should be eliminated. 

A woman claiming to be a victim is a waitress who works in an entertainment business (quoted from a press release by lawyer Kang Yong Seok), stated that she used her courage to expose the truths. However, her arguments have no truth to them and have been disproved. 

We apologize again for your concern and we will be diligent in the investigation."


What do you think of this statement?

these type of issues should not be covered by youtube channels or any other social media. it creates a situation where one person will say their story and the public will believed before the other party can respond. just bring it to court instead of going to social media

-1

Smell something fishy abt the accuser, why come out nw when hes announcing his marriage and all tht and trying to break his life? U cn reveal all this shit before but dont one and only nw... if its really true, then so be it, punishment is needed for him but if not, im speechless...

