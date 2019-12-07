15

Gugudan's Kim Se Jung delightfully expresses gratitude to IU

Gugudan's Kim Se Jung hilariously reacts to IU reacting to Kim Se Jung covering her song ‘Outside of Time’ on 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook'. 

On December 6 broadcast of the show, Kim Se Jung performed a beautiful rendition of IU's 'Outside of Time'. After the show aired, IU posted Se Jung's clip with a caption "It looks like a painting" on her Instastory. In response, Se Jung posted a screenshot of IU's Instastory on her Instagram with a caption, "What did I do before this life to deserve this. Did I save the country, or unite three kingdoms, or develop contact lenses and fried chickens"

In related news, Kim Se Jung recently released her solo track 'Tunnel' in collaboration with Dingo music. Check out her song below!

Lol, I saw IU's instastory too. loving my fav IU reaction to my other fav cover IU's song. 😍

I was wondering if IU saw it too, before seeing it on her instastory the next day. haha

