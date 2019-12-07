BTS wins Group of the Year at 'Variety's 2019 Hitmakers'

BTS won Group of the Year at 'Variety's 2019 Hitmakers'! The year-end award show honors the biggest hitmakers of the year, selected by Variety.





Billie Eilish won Hitmaker of the Year. Other award winners include Ryan Tedder, songwriter of the year; Louis Bell, producer of the year; crossover star Swae Lee; Ellie Goulding received the Decade Award; and Megan Thee Stallion received the breakthrough artist award.

The boys were looking classy and charming on the red carpet. You can see more photos here.





The group meeting Billie Eilish at the private brunch that took place to fete award winners had fans speculate on potential collaboration in the future.



Check out RM's acceptance speech below.

Congratulations to BTS and all the winners!