Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 14 minutes ago

GOT7, MONSTA X, NU'EST, Kim Chung Ha, & ITZY confirmed to attend the '34th Golden Disc Awards'

GOT7, MONSTA X, NU'EST, Kim Chung Ha, and ITZY will be attending the '34th Golden Disc Awards', taking place from January 4-5 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.

The 5 artists will be joining previously announced attendees including BTSSeventeen, MAMAMOO, TWICE, Paul Kim, and Jannabi. GOT7, MONSTA X, and NU'EST plan on performing on the second day of the ceremonies, as nominees in the physical album sales categories. Kim Chung Ha and ITZY plan to attend on the first day as nominees in the digital sales category.

Fans can catch the '34th Golden Disc Awards' this January 4-5 live via JTBC

Looking forward to Itzy,Mamamoo & Got 7 performances.

