Make sure to catch Ryan Reynolds, Mélanie Laurent, & Adria Arjona on this week's 'Running Man'!

Ryan Reynolds, Mélanie Laurent, and Adria Arjona of 'Netflix' original film '6 Underground' will be appearing as guests on this week's 'Running Man'!

While visiting Korea to promote their 'Netflix' film '6 Underground', Ryan Reynolds, Mélanie Laurent, and Adria Arjona paid the 'Running Man' cast members a visit in order to choose a new member of their '6 Underground' team!

The Hollywood stars will be participating in fun games, dance battles, and more with the 'Running Man' cast members, all the while on a mission to unearth the identity of a 'ghost' in their midst.

Check out a preview of the upcoming episode above, while you wait for the full episode to air on December 22!

