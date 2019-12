A Pink's Hayoung, GFriend's Yeri, and Red Velvet's Joy were spotted at SM's dance studio.

The unlikely trio sparked speculation about a possible collaboration after Hayoung uploaded a picture of the three of them together on December 19th. The caption merely states: "feelings of the last of being 24."

Netizens are debating whether or not a possible collaboration is on the way as the reflection behind the girls indicates that they're in a practice room. What do you think?