Nam Goong Min renews his contract with his label 935 Entertainment

On December 12, actor Nam Goong Min's label 935 Entertainment revealed, "We have renewed actor Nam Goong Min's exclusive contract on the basis of the trust and loyalty cumulated over many years of working together. Moving forward, we plan to support Nam Goong Min's future activities to the fullest without holding back in order to assist in his continued growth. Please send your abundant love and encouragements."

The label also added, "Many of the company's employees are often touched by Nam Goong Min's passion for his work as well as his genuine efforts. Again, we promise to do our best so that we can create an environment for the actor to focus on his career even more, pondering and researching in the field alongside him."



Meanwhile, Nam Goong Min will be greeting viewers soon with his newest SBS Fri-Sat drama series, 'Stove League', premiering on December 13.

