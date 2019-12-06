4

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 40 minutes ago

Girls' Day's Sojin posts a wintery Instagram update, gives warm wishes to fans

Girls' Day's Sojin is making headlines with her natural beauty.

The former idol recently uploaded an Instagram update showing off her visuals amidst the cold weather. 

While standing in front of the famed Dongdaemun Design Plaza, she wrote a caption that states: "My face is the coldest. I thought my ears and nose would fall off. Stay warm everyone. Inside my coat is a leather jacket, a one-piece, a Polar knit, and I'm wearing a knit cap and gloves. It's fun layering." 


Sojin's beauty caught the attention of netizens. When the pictures were released, netizens responded with various reactions, stating: 

"Be careful not to catch a cold"

"Fashionista"

"You’re adorable!"

Sojin will appear in the SBS drama 'Stove League', which is scheduled to air on December 13.


