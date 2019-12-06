16

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Junsu to reveal his massive home in Lotte Tower, says it's lonely

Junsu will unveil his home in his first televised appearance on terrestrial Korean broadcasting in 10 years.

MBC's 'Sharing House' is set to premiere on the 11th and released a teaser video containing Junsu's interview on the 6th. 

In the video, Junsu held an interview at his home and expressed his feelings about his return to broadcasting for the first time in 10 years. His house, which appeared in the video, attracted attention with its size and luxurious interior. Kim reportedly moved in after purchasing a condo at the luxurious Signiel Residence, located on the 44th floor of Lotte World Tower, in 2017. The unit costs for Signiel Residences range from 4.2 billion KRW (3.5 million USD) all the way up to 34 billion KRW (30 million USD).

In a preview video, he stated: "Because the house is quite big, there are times I feel really lonely. It's especially isolating when I'm eating alone."

'Sharing House' features various stars who will pack some of their items and share them in one home.

LoNEQuiet112 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Money can make the place pretty but you need people to make it feel like home. I hope he will feel less lonely with the warm of people who like him.

tvxqdom2,697 pts 40 minutes ago
40 minutes ago

To be honest I'm not surprised🙁 I hope he find a girl get married and raise a family to fill the house with children.🤗

Share

