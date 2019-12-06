Junsu to reveal his massive home in Lotte Tower, says it's lonely

Junsu will unveil his home in his first televised appearance on terrestrial Korean broadcasting in 10 years.

MBC's 'Sharing House' is set to premiere on the 11th and released a teaser video containing Junsu's interview on the 6th.

In the video, Junsu held an interview at his home and expressed his feelings about his return to broadcasting for the first time in 10 years. His house, which appeared in the video, attracted attention with its size and luxurious interior. Kim reportedly moved in after purchasing a condo at the luxurious Signiel Residence, located on the 44th floor of Lotte World Tower, in 2017. The unit costs for Signiel Residences range from 4.2 billion KRW (3.5 million USD) all the way up to 34 billion KRW (30 million USD).

In a preview video, he stated: "Because the house is quite big, there are times I feel really lonely. It's especially isolating when I'm eating alone."

'Sharing House' features various stars who will pack some of their items and share them in one home.