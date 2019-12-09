Gfriend’s Yuju shows off her flexibility while practicing pole dancing

Gfriend’s Yuju showed off her incredible figure and flexibility while practicing pole dancing.

The popular artist uploaded a series of pictures on the group's Instagram boasting her skills on December 9 with the caption: “Let’s ride!”

Yuju is seen showing off her incredible strength and flexibility as she exercises and practices pole dancing.

Netizens have been commenting on her firm and toned figure, stating:

“Wow, she really takes care of her body.”

“You can’t beat people who try as hard as that.”

“Wow, she’s so skinny and so strong.”

What do you think?