Gfriend’s Yuju shows off her flexibility while practicing pole dancing

Gfriend’s Yuju showed off her incredible figure and flexibility while practicing pole dancing.
The popular artist uploaded a series of pictures on the group's Instagram boasting her skills on December 9 with the caption: “Let’s ride!”
Yuju is seen showing off her incredible strength and flexibility as she exercises and practices pole dancing.
Netizens have been commenting on her firm and toned figure, stating:
“Wow, she really takes care of her body.”
“You can’t beat people who try as hard as that.”
“Wow, she’s so skinny and so strong.”
