Gfriend’s Yuju shows off her flexibility while practicing pole dancing

Gfriend’s Yuju showed off her incredible figure and flexibility while practicing pole dancing.

The popular artist uploaded a series of pictures on the group's Instagram boasting her skills on December 9 with the caption: “Let’s ride!”

타ㅡ라 !

A post shared by 여자친구 GFRIEND (@gfriendofficial) on

Yuju is seen showing off her incredible strength and flexibility as she exercises and practices pole dancing. 

Netizens have been commenting on her firm and toned figure, stating:

“Wow, she really takes care of her body.”

“You can’t beat people who try as hard as that.”

“Wow, she’s so skinny and so strong.”

Pendragonx593 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

She's just in such incredible shape. Gorgeous
LoveKpopfromAust391 pts 30 minutes ago
30 minutes ago

So athletic. I still remember her shining in the Idol Athletics shows. And her voice is incredible!

Share

