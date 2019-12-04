16

Food entrepreneur Baek Jong Won showers Heechul with compliments for his cleanliness

On December 5, the cast and crew of SBS's newest food variety program 'The Flavor of Rest Areas' attended its press conference in light of the show's regular premiere. 

On 'The Flavors of Rest Areas' (literal translation), food entrepreneur Baek Jong Won takes his celeb crew made of Super Junior's Heechul, comedian Yang Se Hyung, and ZE:A's Dongjun to various rest areas across Korea, introducing visitors to some of the region's best local produce and ingredients. 

During this press conference, food entrepreneur Baek Jong Won complimented Super Junior's Heechul on his extreme cleanliness. He said, "At first, I was worried, wondering, 'What would I use Heechul for?'. I worried about this until the day before our first day of operations. But it turned out, Heechul cleans like it's an illness. When it comes to food services, that is a life saver. So now I know that we absolutely need him."

Baek Jong Won also added, "He's very good at gossip, so he's great at chatting with the customers. I wasn't expecting such a side of him. He doesn't have any cooking skills yet, but still, he's clean to the point that customers need to wait to be seated." 

You can watch SBS's 'The Flavors of Rest Areas' with Baek Jong Won, Heechul, Yang Se Hyung, and Dongjun this December 5 at 10 PM KST!

crystalwildfire861 pts 35 minutes ago 0
35 minutes ago

I need to marry him just for the "he cleans like it's an illness" 😆😆 (well that and I heard he's a sweetheart .. but the loving to clean part really hits my heart ..)

kimmiefonze140 pts 45 minutes ago 0
45 minutes ago

Heechul is too clean.

Share

