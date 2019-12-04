24

Posted by beansss

Kang Daniel cancels more immediate schedules, will likely be unable to attend year-end music programs

On December 5, MBC FM's 'Idol Radio' notified fans that solo artist Kang Daniel has cancelled his scheduled appearance on the radio program. 

Originally, Kang Daniel was scheduled to appear as a guest on 'Idol Radio' on December 7. However, back on December 4, the star's label Konnect Entertainment announced Kang Daniel's temporary hiatus from promotions, due to his worsening symptoms of depression and mental instability. 

Earlier this year, various media outlets reported that Kang Daniel was in talks to appear as a performing artist on various year-end music programs. However, with his recent hiatus announcement, it seems that he will not be able to perform during the upcoming music festivals. Despite their disappointments, fans are still voicing their concerns with encouraging messages, putting the artist's health over his promotions.

Get well soon, Kang Daniel!

trogdorthe8th6,789 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

He's got a huge fandom that loves and supports him, so they'll be patient. In the end, he's taking a stand by taking care of himself, and I applaud him for that. He had such a momentum before he even officially debuted, and even throughout all the trial issues with his old company so many people still supported him. The backlash has been long and harsh, but that sadly seems to be the norm in K-pop when the next big solo artist or group begins to rise. We've seen it happen in many generations of this genre of music, so I hope that he will take the time that he needs to get the proper recovery to continue. Because the one dark lesson we've learned more than once is that having these idols jump right back into their schedules and lives does not always help the situation. They cannot put a simple metaphorical bandaid on the situation and hope it will go away. No schedule nor year-end program is worth his life and mental/emotional well-being.

3

landfairy740 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I HOPE YOU ARE DOING FINE.

