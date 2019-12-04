Kang Daniel cancels more immediate schedules, will likely be unable to attend year-end music programs

On December 5, MBC FM's 'Idol Radio' notified fans that solo artist Kang Daniel has cancelled his scheduled appearance on the radio program.

Originally, Kang Daniel was scheduled to appear as a guest on 'Idol Radio' on December 7. However, back on December 4, the star's label Konnect Entertainment announced Kang Daniel's temporary hiatus from promotions, due to his worsening symptoms of depression and mental instability.

Earlier this year, various media outlets reported that Kang Daniel was in talks to appear as a performing artist on various year-end music programs. However, with his recent hiatus announcement, it seems that he will not be able to perform during the upcoming music festivals. Despite their disappointments, fans are still voicing their concerns with encouraging messages, putting the artist's health over his promotions.



Get well soon, Kang Daniel!