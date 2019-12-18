DAY6's Young K trends worldwide on Twitter as fans celebrate his birthday

Day6's Young K is trending number 5 worldwide as fans celebrate his birthday.
The popular idol band member is celebrating his birthday and fans are using the hashtag #HappyYoungKDay to celebrate his birthday, stating:
Congratulations to Young K!
Happy birthday! 💕 Really liked him all the way back since his first appearance on Win who is next!
