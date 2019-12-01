29

Posted by KayRosa

CL leaves an emotional message on Instagram ahead of first comeback since leaving YG

Solo artist CL has posted a sincere and heartfelt message on Instagram.

Upon announcing her departure from YG Entertainment, CL is in full preparation to release a new project album, 'In The Name of Love'. On December 2, CL took to Instagram and left a heartfelt letter to her supporters, containing several reflections on her past career.

The caption reads:

"I started running before I even started walking.

Without ever learning how to walk, how to rest,

I accomplished a lot over the past 13 years, went through a lot of emotions,

and learned a lot.


I was happy to live as the CL who was able to 

share a part of herself with you all

And all the love that you gave me

renewed me once more.

Like the 13-year-old Chaelin, like the words

that my grandmother has given me, powerfully and confidently.


I am not going to wait for someone else to choose me and instead

work on going back to being the CL that can tackle problems one by one.

All the time and memories that I've experienced, and the emotions;

I am excited and my heart flutters at the thought of sharing those with you.

For all the CLs in the world.

In the name of love,

CL."

Best of luck to CL's new beginnings!

걸어 보기도 전에 달리기 시작해 걷는 법도 쉬어가는 방법도 모른 채 13년 동안 많은 걸 이루고, 많은 걸 느끼고 또 많은 걸 배우기도 했습니다. 저 자신을 여러분들과 나눌 수 있는 CL로 살아올 수 있어 행복했고, 또 여러분이 나눠주신 사랑이 저 자신을 다시 채워주었습니다. 13살 채린이처럼, 우리 할머니가 항상 해주시는 말처럼, 씩씩하고 당당하게. 누군가 선택해 주기를 기다리지 않고 다시 CL로 돌아가 하나씩 스스로 해나갈 거에요. 제가 경험한 시간과 추억, 그리고 감정을 함께 나눌 생각에 오랜만에 신이 나고 설렙니다. 이 세상 모든 CL을 위해. 사랑의 이름으로, CL

Tommyjay2 pts 50 minutes ago 0
50 minutes ago

What a great message.

Demonowl1,665 pts 52 minutes ago 0
52 minutes ago

😭😭 welcome out of the dungeon queen 👑 So looking forward to see what she does next!

Jin at the MMA with his striking visual
2 hours ago   5   511
