CL leaves an emotional message on Instagram ahead of first comeback since leaving YG

Solo artist CL has posted a sincere and heartfelt message on Instagram.

Upon announcing her departure from YG Entertainment, CL is in full preparation to release a new project album, 'In The Name of Love'. On December 2, CL took to Instagram and left a heartfelt letter to her supporters, containing several reflections on her past career.

The caption reads:

"I started running before I even started walking.

Without ever learning how to walk, how to rest,

I accomplished a lot over the past 13 years, went through a lot of emotions,

and learned a lot.





I was happy to live as the CL who was able to

share a part of herself with you all

And all the love that you gave me

renewed me once more.

Like the 13-year-old Chaelin, like the words

that my grandmother has given me, powerfully and confidently.





I am not going to wait for someone else to choose me and instead

work on going back to being the CL that can tackle problems one by one.

All the time and memories that I've experienced, and the emotions;

I am excited and my heart flutters at the thought of sharing those with you.

For all the CLs in the world.

In the name of love,

CL."

Best of luck to CL's new beginnings!