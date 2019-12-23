BTOB's Sungjae unveils tracklist for his end-of-year single album '3 X 2 = 6'

BTOB's Sungjae has prepared some new music as a special end-of-year gift for fans!



On December 23 KST, he released the tracklist for his upcoming project single album '3 X 2 = 6 Part 1.'



The tracklist consists of title track "Land" (lit. trans.) and "In the Winter" (lit. trans.). "Land" is described by his agency, Cube Entertainment, as a song recorded in the melodic modern rock genre, with Sungjae appearing not only as the artist, but as a composer and lyricist as well. "In the Winter" is also being described as an emotional ballad song featuring piano accompaniment.





Meanwhile, '3 X 2 = 6 Part 1' is set for release on December 26 at 6 PM KST.



Check out the tracklist above!