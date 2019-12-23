6

2

News
Posted by GhostWriter AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Baek Ye Rin, Damoim, and IU top Instiz chart for the fourth week of December 2019

AKP STAFF

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."


Check out the chart rankings for the fourth week of December (December 16 - December 22) below!

Instiz Chart Singles Ranking

1. Baek Ye Rin - "Square (2017)" - 24,210 Points



2. Damoim x Dingo - "I'mma Do" - 16,916 Points



3. IU - "Blueming" - 15,867 Points



4. Changmo - "METEOR" - 13,197 Points



5. Noel - "Late Night" - 9,060 Points



6. MAMAMOO - "HIP" - 8,647 Points



7. Idina Menzel - "Into The Unknown" - 8,078 Points



8. Davichi - "Dear" - 7,951 Points



9. IU - "Love Poem" - 7,619 Points



10. Jung Seung Hwan - "My Christmas Wish" - 6,010 Points

Source: Instiz iCHART

  1. Changmo
  2. Davichi
  3. IU
  4. Jung Seung Hwan
  5. MAMAMOO
  6. Noel
  7. Sung Si Kyung
  8. Baek Ye Rin
  9. INSTIZ
  10. DAMOIM
  11. DINGO
  12. IDINA MENZEL
0 258 Share 75% Upvoted
BTS
FILA officially announces BTS as their model
18 hours ago   26   26,408

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND