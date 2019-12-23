16

Daum and Kakaotalk will no longer reveal related real-time search words and trending searches

Daum and Kakaotalk have announced that they will no longer reveal related real-time search words when searching for people on their websites.

The suggestions tab and trending searches were originally meant to help users utilize the platforms in a more efficient way, but Kakao has decided that this function has been contributing to defamation, the spread of fake news, and people's private lives. The decision was also made to prevent users from seeing unfavorable terms or news that they would want to avoid. 

Kakao has also decided that in the case a user searches a name, related search words will not appear. Only informational keywords will be suggested. Given the current calls for defamation and online cyberbullying to be decreased, it seems like the companies have made the decision to make this significant action to incite change within Korea's online communities. Additionally, Daum will no longer reveal their trending search keywords starting in February 2020.

What do you think of this decision? 

noname12345
1 hour ago

What will ARMYs do with their time now?

jungkook2020
1 hour ago

Maybe its for the best. Idols dont always need to know all the ugly things the general public thinks about them. Sometimes knowledge isn't power

