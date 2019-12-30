ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo wins excellence award at the '2019 MBC Drama Awards'

Actor and idol ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo won the Excellence Award for his role in the drama 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung' at the 2019 'MBC Drama Awards'.



During his award speech, he stated: "I didn't expect this at all and I am thankful for all the love I'm receiving. I was so excited when reading the synopsis and building the character. I was excited about filming and talking with Shin Se Kyung sunbae and the director worked hard to build a character that the viewers would enjoy."



He continued, saying: "Honestly, I felt I was lacking so I feel regretful in that. I hurt alone but now that I look back, I think it was such a precious time. I learned a lot and felt a lot. As an actor, I won't forget what I felt and will continue to grow as Cha Eun Woo."





Cha Eun Woo and Shin Se Kyung were also voted as the best couple at the MBC drama awards and co-starred in the drama 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung'.



