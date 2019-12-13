A university professor is under fire for stating that Hara was weak

Netizens are angry after one professor at Ajou University implied that Hara was weak for taking her own life.

According to reports, Joo Chul Hwan, a professor in the culture contents department at Ajou University made statements that implied that Hara didn't have a strong mentality because she wasn't able to cope with malicious comments.

The professor reportedly stated during a lecture on November 27: “When you don’t have a strong mentality, you’ll become Goo Hara. People swear [at you] because they feel inferior [to you]. Why kill yourself because of such people? You have to have a strong mind.” The professor also reportedly stated that if others had watched Hara's sex video with her ex-boyfriend, she should have stated, "What do you think about my body?"



Netizens have been criticizing the professor’s statement about describing Goo Hara’s mentality as weak. The professor has since stated that he would be releasing a formal apology. University officials are currently investigating the situation.



