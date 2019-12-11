'2019 KBS Gayo Daechukjae' announces full, 24-artist lineup

The '2019 KBS Gayo Daechukjae' will take place this coming December 27 at 7:50 PM KST at Ilsan Kintex in Seoul!

This year, a total of 25 artists will be putting on spectacular, year-end performances to bring 2019 to a close. The teams include: BTS, GOT7, ITZY, MONSTA X, TWICE, NU'EST, Red Velvet, Seventeen, NCT 127, NCT Dream, Stray Kids, The Boyz, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, Golden Child, MAMAMOO, Song Ga In, ASTRO, EVERGLOW, A Pink, N.Flying, GFriend, Oh My Girl, Cosmic Girls, and Kim Chung Ha!

Will you be watching the '2019 KBS Gayo Daechukjae'?

