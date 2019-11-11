X1 members and label revealed to have received 0 KRW from their activities up to now

It's now been revealed that X1 members have not received any profits yet.

X1 set a new record for rookies, currently selling about 570,000 copies of their debut mini-album 'Quantum Leap'. They've also been on various events and variety shows. However, the members and their respective labels have so far received 0 KRW.

One of the members' labels said, "We don't even know what the group's status is right now. As of now, we're not even certain we can receive the profits from what they've done so far."



