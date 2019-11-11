5

2

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 35 minutes ago

X1 members and label revealed to have received 0 KRW from their activities up to now

AKP STAFF

It's now been revealed that X1 members have not received any profits yet.

X1 set a new record for rookies, currently selling about 570,000 copies of their debut mini-album 'Quantum Leap'. They've also been on various events and variety shows. However, the members and their respective labels have so far received 0 KRW. 

One of the members' labels said, "We don't even know what the group's status is right now. As of now, we're not even certain we can receive the profits from what they've done so far."

  1. X1
3 4,733 Share 71% Upvoted

3

vavd139197203546 pts 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago

Well, ain't that just f*cked up? Being part of X1 will turn out to be the worst thing that ever happened to these kids whereas it should have been the best one!

Share

3

mauiencar107 pts 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago

X1 and IZ*ONE should both just disband. These injustices will never stop. Making them promote for longer will just make the nation hate them even more. These kids still have a chance. CJ E&M should not destroy their names any further.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

GOT7
GOT7 top physical album charts for the week
3 hours ago   2   3,723
misc.
KBS moves 'Battle Trip' time slot
16 minutes ago   0   128
VICTON
VICTON announces their first ever solo concert
51 minutes ago   0   667
GOT7
GOT7 top physical album charts for the week
3 hours ago   2   3,723

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND