Police debriefing on 'Produce' manipulation investigations postponed until November 12

The previously announced police debriefing on the 'Produce' series' manipulation investigation is being postponed.





On November 11 KST, the day of the originally scheduled debriefing, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency announced that it would be moved to the next day on November 12.

During the press debriefing, the police plan to disclose more information from their investigation, which began following the finale of 'Produce X 101' this past July.

Most recently, 'Produce' series production director Ahn Joon Young was arrested on suspicion of having received over 100 million KRW worth of bribery in the form of alcohol and adult entertainment to manipulate the show's results. Since his arrest, one 'Produce' project group - 'Produce 48's IZ*ONE - has put their November comeback on hold.

