Nam Tae Hyun takes to Instagram to share sentimental candid photo of him with Sulli and Goo Hara

Nam Tae Hyun recently took to social media to express his grief over losing friends Goo Hara and Sulli.



On November 25 KST, he shared an image on his Instagram account without providing a caption. In the image, he is seen with Goo Hara and Sulli playfully piled up together. The three friends are looking directly at the camera with wide smiles on their faces, with Tae Hyun holding a bottle of alcohol.



In response to the image, his Instagram followers left a countless number of supportive and heartfelt messages, including: "Tae Hyun, I really, really love you," "Oppa, be strong," and "What can I do to comfort you? Why do things like this happen? I'll pray for you, Tae Hyun."



Nam Tae Hyun's Instagram post can be seen below.



