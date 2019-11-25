25

Nam Tae Hyun takes to Instagram to share sentimental candid photo of him with Sulli and Goo Hara

Nam Tae Hyun recently took to social media to express his grief over losing friends Goo Hara and Sulli.

On November 25 KST, he shared an image on his Instagram account without providing a caption. In the image, he is seen with Goo Hara and Sulli playfully piled up together. The three friends are looking directly at the camera with wide smiles on their faces, with Tae Hyun holding a bottle of alcohol.

In response to the image, his Instagram followers left a countless number of supportive and heartfelt messages, including: "Tae Hyun, I really, really love you," "Oppa, be strong," and "What can I do to comfort you? Why do things like this happen? I'll pray for you, Tae Hyun."

Nam Tae Hyun's Instagram post can be seen below.

Ronaldo_Caparuch32 pts 29 minutes ago 0
Oh please... not him also... he is obviously shown a sign of depression few times already....

TaeBreeze309 pts 55 minutes ago 0
This must be so painful for him... especially since he now lost Sulli and hara... I really feel bad for the idols who were good friends with these two girls... like heechul and him must be devastated by the news and so heartbroken and I just can’t help to worry about how they must feel.... I hope they don’t do anything dumb or hurt themselves... they need to be strong and get through this no matter how hard it will be... I send my prayers to both Sulli and hara indeed. I also pray for those going through depression and other terrible shit.

