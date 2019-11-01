6

2

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 53 minutes ago

'1 Night, 2 Days' season 4 reportedly confirmed for first filming with all 6 new cast members

AKP STAFF

According to reports on November 5, KBS2's '1 Night, 2 Days' season 4 has officially confirmed its first filming schedule!

The reports indicated that the first filming for '1 Night, 2 Days' season 4 will take place from this coming November 13-14, featuring the following 6 cast members: original cast member Kim Jong Min, as well as actor Yeon Jung Hoon, comedian Moon Se Yoon, rapper DinDin, VIXX's Ravi, and actor Kim Sun Ho!

However, representatives from the above cast members' sides continue to respond to media outlets with vague statements, claiming that the stars are still "in talks" to join the new season of '1 Night, 2 Days', and that nothing is confirmed. 

Meanwhile, KBS2' '1 Night, 2 Days' plans on returning some time by the end of this year, produced by the show's first ever female PD. Do you like the potential new cast of '1 Night, 2 Days'?

  1. DinDin
  2. Kim Jong Min
  3. Ravi
2 6,782 Share 75% Upvoted

0

TenKan295 pts 31 seconds ago 0
31 seconds ago

DAyyum. From Jongmin being one of the youngest to now him being the second oldest. Time flies.

Share

0

Dino_Saur27 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

Cha Taehyun and Kim Soohyun finally found their replacements lmaooo. (For those who don't get it, watch the drama, "The Producers")

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND