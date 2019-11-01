'1 Night, 2 Days' season 4 reportedly confirmed for first filming with all 6 new cast members

According to reports on November 5, KBS2's '1 Night, 2 Days' season 4 has officially confirmed its first filming schedule!

The reports indicated that the first filming for '1 Night, 2 Days' season 4 will take place from this coming November 13-14, featuring the following 6 cast members: original cast member Kim Jong Min, as well as actor Yeon Jung Hoon, comedian Moon Se Yoon, rapper DinDin, VIXX's Ravi, and actor Kim Sun Ho!

However, representatives from the above cast members' sides continue to respond to media outlets with vague statements, claiming that the stars are still "in talks" to join the new season of '1 Night, 2 Days', and that nothing is confirmed.

Meanwhile, KBS2' '1 Night, 2 Days' plans on returning some time by the end of this year, produced by the show's first ever female PD. Do you like the potential new cast of '1 Night, 2 Days'?