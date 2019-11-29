MBC's 'Mask King' to change airing time slot, rivaling '1 Night, 2 Days' season 4 & 'All The Butlers'

According to reports on November 30, MBC's 'Mask King' will be changing its airing time slot on Sunday evenings.

Originally, 'Mask King' airs every Sundays at 5 PM KST. But starting on December 8, the series will be airing from 6:10 PM KST, for approximately 2 hours. As a result, the MBC program will be airing in the same time slot as SBS's 'All The Butlers' and KBS2's '1 Night, 2 Days' season 4, which is also set to premiere on December 8.

Which Sunday night variety do you prefer?

