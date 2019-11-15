TWICE's Momo makes trending headlines with her perfect set of abs at the airport

﻿ ﻿ MONEY TODAY

TWICE's Momo made headlines after she showed off her perfect abs at the airport.

The popular starlet left for Japan with her group on November 15th for promotions in Japan while wearing a crop top sweater that showed off her perfect figure that left netizens in awe.

Netizens have been making supportive comments, saying:

"Her abs... the weather must be cold though so take care of your health!"

"I love you Momo! Don't mind the haters."

"I like her the best out of all the TWICE members."

"Her abs are truly the best though."





What do you think of Momo's airport fashion?

