TWICE's Momo makes trending headlines with her perfect set of abs at the airport

TWICE's Momo made headlines after she showed off her perfect abs at the airport.

The popular starlet left for Japan with her group on November 15th for promotions in Japan while wearing a crop top sweater that showed off her perfect figure that left netizens in awe. 

Netizens have been making supportive comments, saying: 

"Her abs... the weather must be cold though so take care of your health!"

"I love you Momo! Don't mind the haters."

"I like her the best out of all the TWICE members."

"Her abs are truly the best though."


What do you think of Momo's airport fashion?

Serendipity20000 pt 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

Momo senpai!!! How can she look that hot, graceful and beautiful at the same time?!

0

Mollyewa102 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

Momo is just simply gorgeous, when is she not trending. She has it all and has an amzing personality. She is just too perfect and she always shows her fans a lot of love. She trended because of her forehead being nr 1 instead of the first ever Apple event. She trended on her birthday,, She trended because of her Vlives. All her movelys get sold out very fast. And she is soo talented, her written songs are the most pupular of all the others written by the members. She sings and dances amazing and she has choreographed many dances like "Likey" . She is too perfect in my opninion

