Former KARA member Seungyeon allegedly revealed to have gone straight to Goo Hara's residence following news of her passing

Former KARA member Seungyeon has been revealed to be in deep mourning





Following the news of Goo Hara's passing, Seungyeon had allegedly headed straight to the late singer's residence in great shock and disbelief. According to 'E Daily', a close acquaintance of Seungyeon shared that the two former members of KARA had been extremely close, having consistently spent time together "even until a few days ago."

Despite the girl group's disbandment in 2016, the members had maintained a good relationship with one another, as seen by fans through Goo Hara's photos taken with Seungyeon and Nicole within the last few months. After she began to split her time between Japan and Korea, Goo Hara often met up with all of them whenever she was in Korea, according to the acquaintance.

In remembering Goo Hara, netizens are expressing their support for all former members of KARA at this time.