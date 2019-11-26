Lee Hyori gives fan advice on how to raise their self-esteem

Lee Hyori gave a fan advice on how to raise their self-esteem.



Lee Hyori featured as a guest on makeup artist Hong Hyun Jung's YouTube channel, and a fan and viewer sent in a question to ask the singer for advice. The fan asked, "What do I have to do to raise my self-esteem," and Lee Hyori responded unexpectedly, "I have very low self-esteem."



She continued, "There are people who look as if they have high self-esteem, but there are a lot of cases where it's actually low. Actually, the people who seem to have low self-esteem actually have high self-esteem. People who really do have high self-esteem don't act like it because it's already high. But people with low self-esteem try to make it look as if they have high self-esteem. That's me."



