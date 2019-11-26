10

Lee Hyori gives fan advice on how to raise their self-esteem

Lee Hyori gave a fan advice on how to raise their self-esteem.

Lee Hyori featured as a guest on makeup artist Hong Hyun Jung's YouTube channel, and a fan and viewer sent in a question to ask the singer for advice. The fan asked, "What do I have to do to raise my self-esteem," and Lee Hyori responded unexpectedly, "I have very low self-esteem."

She continued, "There are people who look as if they have high self-esteem, but there are a lot of cases where it's actually low. Actually, the people who seem to have low self-esteem actually have high self-esteem. People who really do have high self-esteem don't act like it because it's already high. But people with low self-esteem try to make it look as if they have high self-esteem. That's me."  

What do you think of Lee Hyori's response?

Ohboy697,055 pts 43 minutes ago 1
43 minutes ago

I think you might have forgotten to translate the part in which she actually gives advice?

But she is right, wee often assume that someone is confident because of the way they carry themselves or simply because they're good looking, but it's more complex than that.

caratcake70 pts 15 minutes ago 1
15 minutes ago

But where is the advice tho lol

