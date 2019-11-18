Sulli's future plan for feminine products on 'Jinri's Store 2' revealed, motive leaves netizens heartbroken

Netizens are heartbroken after hearing of Sulli's future plans for the second season of her reality show 'Jinri's Store 2'.

According to PD Kim Ji Ok, Sulli had wanted to create pouches for women to carry their sanitary products in. The PD stated, "Sulli would ask why women always had to hide their pads so we talked about making clear plastic pouches so that women could carry their products without feeling like they had to hide them."

When hearing of this news, fans brought out an outpouring of love, stating:

"Sulli.... ):"

"She really had a warm heart and cared for her fans."

"I really don't understand why our culture dictates that we have to hide our pads. It's a natural process."

"This country isn't good enough for someone like her."

What do you think of this situation?

