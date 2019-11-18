7

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Suzy makes headlines again with this simple selfie of herself

Suzy's Instagram updates have been causing quite a buzz as netizens continue to gape over her astounding beauty. 

The popular actor and singer uploaded the following picture to her Instagram account, stating: "Careful, my nose."

The simple yet elegant selfie shows Suzy showing off her gorgeous side profile in unstyled hair and clear skin. Netizens have been raving over the picture to the point where the article made trending headlines, stating: 

"The point of her nose is so sharp it could cut someones."

"She is truly captivating."

"How is possible to be that pretty?"

Suzy is currently starring in the SBS drama 'Vagabond' alongside Lee Seung Gi



