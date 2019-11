Stray Kids have gone trending worldwide after the release of their MV for "Astronaut".

Fans have been raving about the song and the video, but also about the fact that they see all nine members present in the group although Lee Know announced his departure earlier before the video's release.

PLEASE TELL ME IM NOT THE ONLY ONE COUNTING 9 PEOPLE #Astronaut pic.twitter.com/zq3eYyhalJ — 🇵🇷𝚕𝚒𝚡 ♡' 𝚠𝚘𝚘𝚓𝚒𝚗𑁍𝚊.𝚌.𝚎 𝚒𝚗 𝙿𝚁 -30 (@mygtriviaa) November 13, 2019

Congratulations to Stray Kids on their comeback!