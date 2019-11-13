Girls' Generation Yuri's brother facing 10 years in prison + netizens react

The brother of Girls' Generation's Yuri, Kwon Hyuk Jun, is facing 10 years in prison.

Kwon was recommended with the heaviest sentence from the prosecution among the group of sexual assaulters involved in the trial.



Kwon was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting an unconscious victim. The final verdict is expected to be held at 11 am on November 29.

Netizens have been reacting to the potential 10-year sentence, stating:

"Wow there's someone worse than Jung Joon Young."

"Does that mean Seungri gets 20 years and Yang Hyun Suk gets 30?"

"How bad was his crime that he gets 10 years...?"

What do you think of the possibility of 10 years? Is it too harsh or lenient?