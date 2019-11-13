22

4

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 50 minutes ago

Girls' Generation Yuri's brother facing 10 years in prison + netizens react

AKP STAFF

The brother of Girls' Generation's Yuri, Kwon Hyuk Jun, is facing 10 years in prison.

Kwon was recommended with the heaviest sentence from the prosecution among the group of sexual assaulters involved in the trial. 

Kwon was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting an unconscious victim. The final verdict is expected to be held at 11 am on November 29.

Netizens have been reacting to the potential 10-year sentence, stating: 

"Wow there's someone worse than Jung Joon Young."

"Does that mean Seungri gets 20 years and Yang Hyun Suk gets 30?"

"How bad was his crime that he gets 10 years...?"

What do you think of the possibility of 10 years? Is it too harsh or lenient?

  1. misc.
18 22,873 Share 85% Upvoted

21

NCT_lt3116 pts 44 minutes ago 1
44 minutes ago

Yuri better not get any hate because of her idiot brother, he should be ashemed

Share

1 more reply

6

chogiwachanyeol35 pts 38 minutes ago 0
38 minutes ago
Yuri will be disheartened at this moment, so lets all stay strong for her! Keep out those who use this chance to hate on her.
S♡NE and Yuri both fighting!!!


Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Stray Kids
Stray Kids spin around in 'Astronaut' MV
2 hours ago   9   2,079
Stray Kids
Stray Kids spin around in 'Astronaut' MV
2 hours ago   9   2,079

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND