Starship Entertainment takes down all notes fans posted to oppose Wonho's departure from the group

Starship Entertainment has taken down all the notes posted on their building that opposed former MONSTA X member Wonho's departure from the group.



Fans have been reported to put up post-it notes on the label's building, with messages such as:

"Cancel Wonho's departure."

"Opposition to Wonho's departure."

"Starship take care of your artists."

However, fans discovered that the notes were taken down by the next afternoon,





Wonho has been tied up in a flurry of drama after former ulzzang and reality star Jung Da Eun and Han Seo Hee accused him of unpaid debt, crimes, and illegal drug use.