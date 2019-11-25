Singer Gilgun leaves a condolences post for Sulli and Hara, met with malicious commenters

Singer Gilgun left a warm condolences post for Sulli and Hara only to be met with malicious commenting.

The singer posted to her personal Instagram on November 25th with the caption: "Guys please be happy up there. What was so difficult? I'm sorry as your senior, your unni, and as someone who prays."



However, some malicious commenters took this opportunity to react to Gilgun's message. Although the malicious comments were deleted, Gilgun responded strongly, updating her post with an addition to her original caption stating:

"A person died. At such a young age. Isn't it obvious to feel like something was lost? You're asking if we had mutual acquaintances? They are juniors I saw since they debuted, using the same practice rooms. Today my heart is really having a hard time. For those of you who wrote in my DM's for writing as a Christian for them to be happy up there and cursing me and asking me how I could write that, I don't know where they are but it sure must be better than here. Is it so wrong to not know? This entire situation is unfortunate. I think Christians would be crying with me."





