IU, Noel, and MAMAMOO top Instiz chart for the fourth week of November 2019

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."





Check out the chart rankings for the fourth week of November (November 18 - November 24) below!



Instiz Chart Singles Ranking





1. IU - "Blueming" - 26,625 Points









2. Noel - "Late Night" - 19,021 Points









3. IU - "Love Poem" - 14,277 Points









4. MAMAMOO - "HIP" - 12,792 Points









5. Vibe - "Call Me Back" - 10,572 Points









6. IU - "Above The Time" - 8,770 Points









7. AKMU - "How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love" - 7,996 Points









8. IU - "unlucky" - 7,575 Points









9. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers" - 6,808 Points









10. Song Haye - "Another Love" - 6,342 Points



Source: Instiz iCHART

