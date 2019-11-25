Netizens congratulate BTS as they join names like Beyonce and Taylor Swift to receive the 'Tour of the Year' award





On November 24, BTS won the 'Tour of the Year' award at the 2019 American Music Awards.

Netizens have been proud of the group for their accomplishments, noting the other big names that have won this award, such as Beyonce in 2016, Coldplay in 2017, and Taylor Swift in 2018. The fact has been mentioned multiple times on internet community forums, and netizens have been commenting saying:





"It's meaningful that they got it because they said they loved being on stage and touring."

"BTS is truly amazing. Really."

"Congratulations!"



Congratulations to BTS for their achievements!