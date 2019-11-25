42

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Netizens congratulate BTS as they join names like Beyonce and Taylor Swift to receive the 'Tour of the Year' award

On November 24, BTS won the 'Tour of the Year' award at the 2019 American Music Awards.

Netizens have been proud of the group for their accomplishments, noting the other big names that have won this award, such as Beyonce in 2016, Coldplay in 2017, and Taylor Swift in 2018. The fact has been mentioned multiple times on internet community forums, and netizens have been commenting saying: 


"It's meaningful that they got it because they said they loved being on stage and touring."

"BTS is truly amazing. Really."

"Congratulations!"


Congratulations to BTS for their achievements!

Kirsty_Louise8,883 pts 54 minutes ago 0
54 minutes ago

Of all the awards I was hoping they'd win tour of the year. I've been to more concerts than I can count and none compare to BTS at Wembley. This award is absolutely deserved, KINGS! 👑💜

Demonowl1,627 pts 58 minutes ago 0
58 minutes ago

Their concert at wembley was beautiful. In times like these I’m also grateful they are artist that speak of mental health. I listened to several of theirs songs a year ago when things were a bit difficult and it helped a lot

Share

