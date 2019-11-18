60

AOA's Jimin brings out her sword in 'Come See Me' individual teaser video

AOA has released their second teaser video for their latest comeback!

On November 18 KST, AOA's agency FNC Entertainment dropped a second teaser video for their "Come See Me" comeback featuring rapper Jimin. While Seolhyun had a gun in her teaser video, Jimin is seen wielding a sword in a futuristic girl crush look, complete with her hair pulled into two galaxy buns.

Meanwhile, AOA's sixth mini album 'New Moon,' featuring the title track "Come See Me," is set for release on November 26 at 6 PM KST.

Check out Jimin's "Come See Me" teaser video above!

Hermand2,104 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

Jimin looks very skinny and a little sickly a few months ago before Queendom. But now she looks fabulous and more healthy. So glad for her.

Sassysly555378 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

Question is she the one from unpretty? If so I know the shows old but man has she ever change! And if not..well then....my bad lol

1 more reply

ATEEZ, Bang Yong Guk, Jennie, Zico, Sehun, Krystal, BamBam, B.I, Hwa Sa, Shownu
10 Idols With RBF (Resting Bitch Face)
3 hours ago   22   10,861
ATEEZ, Bang Yong Guk, Jennie, Zico, Sehun, Krystal, BamBam, B.I, Hwa Sa, Shownu
10 Idols With RBF (Resting Bitch Face)
3 hours ago   22   10,861

