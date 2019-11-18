AOA's Jimin brings out her sword in 'Come See Me' individual teaser video

AOA has released their second teaser video for their latest comeback!

On November 18 KST, AOA's agency FNC Entertainment dropped a second teaser video for their "Come See Me" comeback featuring rapper Jimin. While Seolhyun had a gun in her teaser video, Jimin is seen wielding a sword in a futuristic girl crush look, complete with her hair pulled into two galaxy buns.

Meanwhile, AOA's sixth mini album 'New Moon,' featuring the title track "Come See Me," is set for release on November 26 at 6 PM KST.

Check out Jimin's "Come See Me" teaser video above!