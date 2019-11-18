Katie Kim drops sudden teaser for MV of Khalid cover 'Talk'

Katie Kim is coming back with a new cover song!

On November 18 KST, the singer dropped a short video teaser for "Talk," her cover of Khalid's single from his chart-topping 2019 album 'Free Spirit.' In the clip, two people are having a short text message conversation when suddenly one shares a snippet of Katie's music video for the song, which features her singing in a bright blue room.

Meanwhile, Katie's "Talk" cover is set for release on November 22 at midnight KST.

Check out the teaser clip above!