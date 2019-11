VICTON will be holding their first ever solo concert.

The boys will be at the Olympic Hall on January 4th and January 5th, 2020. The concert is called 'New World', and will be VICTON's first ever solo concert in Korea. Their label said, "The fans and members have wanted a solo concert for a long time. In January 2020, VICTON's bright year will open. Please look forward to VICTON's stage, which they're having for the first time in 3 years."