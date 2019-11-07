ELO and Penomeco have dropped the music video for their romantic track "Love?" featuring GRAY.
The MV follows ELO and Penomeco as they create and appreciate art in a gallery. "Love?" is about wondering whether the emotions you feel when you're with someone actually mean love.
What do you think of ELO x Penomeco's "Love?"
ELO x Penomeco create art in 'Love?' feat. GRAY MV
