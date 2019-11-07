5

Music Video
ELO x Penomeco create art in 'Love?' feat. GRAY MV

ELO and Penomeco have dropped the music video for their romantic track "Love?" featuring GRAY.

The MV follows ELO and Penomeco as they create and appreciate art in a gallery. "Love?" is about wondering whether the emotions you feel when you're with someone actually mean love.

What do you think of ELO x Penomeco's "Love?"

 

