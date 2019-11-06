Block B's Park Kyung to return with romantic solo single album

Block B's Park Kyung is returning solo soon with his new single album, 'If I Could Just Love Once'!

Ahead of the single album release, Park Kyung has unveiled an adorable, romantic teaser photo, featuring a man dressed as a teddy bear, with a bouquet of flowers behind his back. The image also indicates that Park Kyung will be working with a mysterious featuring artist for his new single, to be revealed soon.



Stay tuned for the release of Park Kyung's 'If I Could Just Love Once', set for release on November 10 at 6 PM KST!

