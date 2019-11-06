5

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 44 minutes ago

Block B's Park Kyung to return with romantic solo single album

AKP STAFF

Block B's Park Kyung is returning solo soon with his new single album, 'If I Could Just Love Once'!

Ahead of the single album release, Park Kyung has unveiled an adorable, romantic teaser photo, featuring a man dressed as a teddy bear, with a bouquet of flowers behind his back. The image also indicates that Park Kyung will be working with a mysterious featuring artist for his new single, to be revealed soon. 

Stay tuned for the release of Park Kyung's 'If I Could Just Love Once', set for release on November 10 at 6 PM KST!

  1. Park Kyung
1 282 Share 100% Upvoted

0

Ohboy696,480 pts 32 minutes ago 0
32 minutes ago

Why is he releasing it two days before Zico's album tho :<

Share
Taeyeon
[MV and Album Review] Taeyeon – 'Purpose'
4 hours ago   3   1,737

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND