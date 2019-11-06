Ong Seong Wu announces 1st Asia fan meeting tour 'We Belong' next year

Wanna One member/actor Ong Seong Wu will be embarking on his very own, first ever Asia fan meeting tour!



The fan meeting will be specially titled 'We Belong', combining the name of Ong Seong Wu's official fanclub name 'WELO' with the star's signature nickname "ONG". The fan meeting tour is set to kick off this January 11, at 2 PM KST and 7 PM KST at Kyunghee University's Peace Hall.

The fan meeting continues on to Thailand on January 18, Taipei on February 15, The Philippines on February 25, and more. Who would love to attend Ong Seong Wu's first solo fan meeting?

