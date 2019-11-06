BTS to partner up with 'Casetify' for quirky new tech accessory collection

BTS will be launching a quirky new tech accessory collection worldwide soon, in partnership with 'Casetify'!

The upcoming line will be inspired by concepts from BTS's 'Map of the Soul: Persona' and their title track "Boy With Luv" feat. Halsey, and is expected to consist of accessories for iPhone, Galaxy, AirPods, Apple Watch, MacBook, and more!





You can join the waitlist via 'Casetify's official website here for priority access to the BTS collection, ahead of the full launch on November 19. Check out a glimpse of some of the upcoming designs, below!

