WINNER members have fanboy moment after meeting veteran singer Insooni during 'Show! Music Core'

WINNER ran into Insooni while promoting their new album, 'Cross'!



On November 2 KST, member Lee Seung Hoon took to his personal Instagram to share an image of the group with the veteran singer, writing, "The strength of music," followed by a hashtag reading 'happy.' That day, both WINNER and Insooni performed their new songs on MBC's 'Show! Music Core,' where they had the chance to meet behind the scenes of the show.



Kang Seung Yoon shared another photo of them with the singer through his own Instagram account as well, writing, "My legend Insooni, who I'm automatically in awe of whenever I see her live and listen to her sing! Please sing for a long, long time the sake of people's happiness."



Meanwhile, 'Show! Music Core' was the first of WINNER's music show appearances to promote their new song "So So." The group is also scheduled to perform on SBS's 'Inkigayo' on November 3 KST.



Check out WINNER's Instagram posts below!