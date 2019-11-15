7

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Kyuhyun selected to go to this remote location on 'Journey to the New West' + hilarity ensues

'Journey to the New West' often ensues in hilarity as the PD sends members to far off locations as a part of 'rewards' that also double as punishments.

In the latest episode broadcast on November 15 showed Kyuhyun picking a prize randomly after winning a challenge alongside team members Lee Soo Geun and Eun Ji Won. The star hilariously picked a stay at a giraffe hotel in Kenya, leading to laughter from the staff as Lee Soo Geun and Eun Ji Won, who had previously gone to Iceland, saw that they would also have to go to Kenya with Kyuhyun. 

Are you looking forward to seeing the three cast members hang out with giraffes in Kenya?

yeahkpop161,187 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Ah. Korean variety shows. The only place where winning an international trip is seen as a punishment.

FriedChickenLove1,532 pts 17 minutes ago
17 minutes ago

There's alot more facepaint this time around for the show

