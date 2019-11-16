9

HyunA gifts her fans once again-this time it's down jackets

HyunA, who recently released her comeback song "Flower Shower," treated her fans once again. Fans who came to attend her November 16 MBC's 'Show Music Core' broadcast were gifted with a special tribute of down jackets of a brand she has been a model for years. She distributed jackets in different sizes, lengths, and colors to her fans so they could choose the one that suits their taste. 

She also spent quality time with her fans, taking selfies with their phones and putting stickers on their hands. One of the fans shared that the reason HyunA put heart-shaped stickers on their hands was that she felt bad she couldn't extend her comeback promotion for another week as fans have expected. Check out more photos and a video clip below! 

ghostleeprincess147 pts 40 minutes ago
40 minutes ago

damn. hyuna takes care of her own

mad respect

0

chura24 pts 15 minutes ago
15 minutes ago

hyuna is so thoughtful always gifting her fans and friends

